BTC Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $133.43 on Monday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.97 and a twelve month high of $201.00. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.68.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.24 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 21.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $65,215.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,197.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

