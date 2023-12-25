BTC Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 38.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,324 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,206 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust raised its position in shares of Target by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,276,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Target by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Target by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.88.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $140.20 on Monday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

