BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,538 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $59.75 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.60.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

