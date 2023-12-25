Brokerages Set Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) PT at $18.16

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.16.

VIPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis acquired a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the third quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vipshop by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

(Get Free Report

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Articles

