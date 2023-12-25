Brokerages Set Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target at $25.09

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.09.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $28,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 394,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,517.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $28,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 394,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,517.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $34,473.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,315.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 113,065 shares of company stock worth $3,159,326 over the last 90 days. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,856,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,676,000 after acquiring an additional 87,832 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,283,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 42.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $44.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.98. Upstart has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $72.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.69 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.84% and a negative net margin of 48.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upstart will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

