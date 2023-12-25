Brokerages Set Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target at $25.09

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.09.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on UPST
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,856,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,676,000 after acquiring an additional 87,832 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,283,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 42.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Upstart Price Performance
NASDAQ UPST opened at $44.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.98. Upstart has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $72.58.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.69 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.84% and a negative net margin of 48.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upstart will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Upstart
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.