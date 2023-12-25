Brokerages Set TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Target Price at $49.00

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THS. TD Cowen assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $167,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,734.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,664,000 after purchasing an additional 75,162 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,077,000. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,877,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 735,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,045,000 after acquiring an additional 172,382 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:THS opened at $40.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.30. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $55.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.20 and a beta of 0.43.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

