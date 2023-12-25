Brokerages Set Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Target Price at $67.18

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.18.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Natera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Get Natera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Natera

Natera Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $60.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natera has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.26.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.27 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Natera will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $119,910.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,968,324.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $33,540.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,206,820.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $119,910.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,554 shares in the company, valued at $9,968,324.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 671,655 shares of company stock valued at $39,157,266. 9.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 1,234.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natera

(Get Free Report

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.