Brokerages Set KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Target Price at $527.94

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $527.94.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. New Street Research assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in KLA by 97,540.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,571,088,000 after acquiring an additional 244,216,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in KLA by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 1,414.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615,391 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in KLA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,159,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,449,135,000 after acquiring an additional 190,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,032,000 after acquiring an additional 62,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $582.65 on Wednesday. KLA has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $593.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $525.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

