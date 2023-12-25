Brokerages Set Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Target Price at GBX 4,651

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,651 ($58.82).
Several equities analysts have commented on ITRK shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,900 ($61.97) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intertek Group to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($63.24) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,973 ($62.89) to GBX 5,055 ($63.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
