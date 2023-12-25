Brokerages Set Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Target Price at $172.18

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.18.

HES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Hess

Hess Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Hess by 17.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Hess by 3.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $146.56 on Wednesday. Hess has a 12 month low of $113.82 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.72%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

