Brokerages Set Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) PT at C$12.69

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.69.

CVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Eight Capital set a C$12.00 price objective on Coveo Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coveo Solutions in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 price objective on Coveo Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

TSE CVO opened at C$9.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$502.78 million, a P/E ratio of -24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Coveo Solutions has a 1-year low of C$6.02 and a 1-year high of C$12.16.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$41.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$42.10 million. Coveo Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. Equities analysts predict that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 EPS for the current year.

About Coveo Solutions

(Get Free Report

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

