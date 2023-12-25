Brokerages Set Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) PT at $197.64

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.64.

Several research firms have issued reports on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Andrew R. Cichocki bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,752.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Chart Industries by 39.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Chart Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 219,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Chart Industries by 5.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $338,000.

GTLS opened at $134.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $184.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.66.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $897.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

