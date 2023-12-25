Brokerages Set AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Price Target at $194.19

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $194.19.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Colliers Securities raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

AVB stock opened at $187.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $198.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.46%.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

