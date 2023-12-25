Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BYFC opened at $7.00 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

