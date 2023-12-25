Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Cut by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,655.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $1,121.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $952.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $893.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.45 and a 52-week high of $1,151.82. The company has a market cap of $525.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

