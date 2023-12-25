Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Trimmed by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $91,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,493,322 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,133,853,000 after acquiring an additional 468,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,695,521,000 after acquiring an additional 309,326 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,443,709,000 after acquiring an additional 788,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,121.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.45 and a 1 year high of $1,151.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $952.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $893.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

