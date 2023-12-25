Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 2.0 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $52.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $106.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $75.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

