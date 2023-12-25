Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BSX. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.18.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $56.90. The stock has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a PE ratio of 68.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $5,904,661.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,078,846.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $5,904,661.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,078,846.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,735 shares of company stock valued at $12,457,510. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

