BMO Capital Markets Trims Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Target Price to C$8.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HBM. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.25 to C$8.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.10 to C$9.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.27.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

HBM stock opened at C$7.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$5.46 and a 12 month high of C$8.47.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$644.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$669.09 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.124424 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 7,400 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total value of C$44,178.00. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

