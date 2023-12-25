BMO Capital Markets Trims Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Target Price to C$4.15

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.75 to C$4.15 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHR. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$3.90 to C$3.15 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.76.

TSE CHR opened at C$2.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$500.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.60. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of C$2.05 and a one year high of C$4.04.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$447.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$403.03 million. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3897281 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

