Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $75.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.43.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $294,666.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,518,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $192,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $294,666.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,297 shares in the company, valued at $16,518,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and have sold 33,064 shares valued at $1,819,537. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,724,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Block by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,356 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Block by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Block by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Up 0.3 %

SQ opened at $77.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of -164.13 and a beta of 2.52. Block has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $89.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

