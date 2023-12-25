BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director Sells $939,900.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.1 %

BMRN stock opened at $96.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.05. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.40. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $581.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.45%. Analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMRN. StockNews.com began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.30.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

