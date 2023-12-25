Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BHVN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Biohaven from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.38.

Biohaven Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $40.08 on Friday. Biohaven has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.15.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Matthew Buten purchased 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Buten bought 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 189,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vlad Coric bought 113,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,014.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,657,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,454,682. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 154,181 shares of company stock worth $3,402,138 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Biohaven

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,655,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,928,000 after buying an additional 1,086,075 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,316,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,269,000 after buying an additional 959,947 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,298,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Biohaven by 224.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,231,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,092,000 after purchasing an additional 851,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Biohaven during the first quarter worth $9,562,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

