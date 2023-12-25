Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Biogen by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.67.

BIIB opened at $257.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.08. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.86 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.11.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

