Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $319.67.

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $257.97 on Wednesday. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $220.86 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.08.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Biogen will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Biogen by 43.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 82,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,203,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,374,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,381,251,000 after buying an additional 27,951 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 28.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,033,000 after buying an additional 200,310 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Biogen by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

