Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Chairman Sells $8,544,998.00 in Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,617,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $76.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Best Buy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.07.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

