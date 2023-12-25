Bender Robert & Associates Sells 60 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bender Robert & Associates lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.8% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $348.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $354.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

