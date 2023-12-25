Bellecapital International Ltd. Trims Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bellecapital International Ltd. cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,408 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 32.6% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at $5,723,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.33.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $486.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $445.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.41 and a 52-week high of $500.89. The company has a market cap of $213.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

