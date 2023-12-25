Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 359 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $190.27 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $166.66 and a 1 year high of $192.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.59.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

