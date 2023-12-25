Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 305 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Bellecapital International Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TT opened at $242.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $244.78.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. HSBC started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

