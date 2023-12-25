Bellecapital International Ltd. Raises Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 53.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 25,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $98.47 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $109.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

