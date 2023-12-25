Bellecapital International Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,377 Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $220.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $156.76 and a 12-month high of $224.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.88 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.98%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

