Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 23,555 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,734,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,282,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,311,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,572 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $918,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,237,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.