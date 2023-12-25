Bellecapital International Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 76.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $194.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.56. The company has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.52 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 34.96%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

