Bellecapital International Ltd. Grows Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 92.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in MasTec by 40.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 152.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 30.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 75.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTZ. UBS Group dropped their price target on MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MasTec from $116.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on MasTec from $106.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $73.09 on Monday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -116.02 and a beta of 1.51.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.96). MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

See Also

