Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys 736 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks comprises 2.7% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $10,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Arista Networks by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,313 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $465,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $308,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $183,781.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,570.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $183,781.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at $26,570.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,326 shares of company stock valued at $50,130,713 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $238.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.68. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $240.01. The company has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.