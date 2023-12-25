Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys 615 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 2.1% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Fiserv by 280.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Fiserv by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $114.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.53. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

