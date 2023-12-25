Bellecapital International Ltd. Buys 1,171 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE BABA opened at $75.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $191.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.05. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $70.08 and a 52 week high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.57%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

