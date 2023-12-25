Bellecapital International Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Roblox by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after acquiring an additional 39,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 7.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Roblox by 949.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 265.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 226,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 62.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox stock opened at $45.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.66. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $839.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In related news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $3,879,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,284,862 shares in the company, valued at $127,419,796.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $3,879,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,284,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,419,796.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $177,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,181,050.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,426 shares of company stock worth $7,605,060 over the last three months. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

