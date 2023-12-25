Bellecapital International Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,157,876 FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE)

Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,157,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in FaZe by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 82,236 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FaZe in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in FaZe in the first quarter worth $271,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in FaZe during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in FaZe during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAZE opened at $0.20 on Monday. FaZe Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28.

FaZe ( NASDAQ:FAZE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. FaZe had a negative return on equity of 164.28% and a negative net margin of 94.03%. The company had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter.

FaZe Holdings Inc operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 528 million fans across social platforms. It designs and sells merchandise, apparels, and consumer products under the FaZe brand, as well as through website, www.fazeclan.com.

