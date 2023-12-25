Bellecapital International Ltd. Acquires 5,077 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 2.4% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $139.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $143.47. The stock has a market cap of $223.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,163.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.43.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

