Barclays Raises Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $24.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CCL opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.75 and a beta of 2.50.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 226,253.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,748,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,135,000 after buying an additional 35,732,207 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 177.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,142,000 after buying an additional 5,201,843 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after buying an additional 2,423,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 117.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,498,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000,000 after buying an additional 1,890,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

