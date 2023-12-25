Bank of America Cuts Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $103.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $104.00 to $103.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DUK. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $96.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

