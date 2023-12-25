Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.40.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.88. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29. Avnet has a 52-week low of $39.64 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avnet will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.44%.

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $387,387.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Avnet by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 276.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

