Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ASM. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.70 to $1.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASM opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.52 million, a P/E ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 1.88. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASM. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the third quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the third quarter worth $34,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45,454 shares in the last quarter. 2.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.