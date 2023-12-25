Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ASM. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.70 to $1.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance

ASM stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $63.52 million, a P/E ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 1.88.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45,454 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 2.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

