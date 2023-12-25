AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target Raised to $14.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised AvidXchange from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.43.

Shares of AVDX opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 0.89.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.49 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AvidXchange will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Daniel Drees sold 11,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $107,344.54. Following the transaction, the president now owns 517,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,368.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Daniel Drees sold 11,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $107,344.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 517,081 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,368.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Stahl sold 26,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $320,241.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,665,075 shares of company stock worth $24,335,501 over the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AvidXchange in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in AvidXchange during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in AvidXchange by 166.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

