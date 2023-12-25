Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) and Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Financial Review

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) and Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Avantax and Bakkt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantax 50.96% 0.05% 0.03% Bakkt -24.89% 25.41% 10.25%

Volatility and Risk

Avantax has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bakkt has a beta of 4.48, suggesting that its stock price is 348% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

91.6% of Avantax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Bakkt shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Avantax shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Bakkt shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Avantax and Bakkt, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantax 0 3 1 0 2.25 Bakkt 1 1 1 0 2.00

Avantax currently has a consensus price target of $28.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.30%. Bakkt has a consensus price target of $1.85, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Avantax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Avantax is more favorable than Bakkt.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avantax and Bakkt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avantax $666.50 million 1.43 $420.25 million $7.75 3.35 Bakkt $54.60 million 9.31 -$578.10 million ($1.79) -1.03

Avantax has higher revenue and earnings than Bakkt. Bakkt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avantax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Avantax beats Bakkt on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avantax

Avantax, Inc. provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services. It also provides financial planning and advisory services, and retirement plan solutions. The company was formerly known as Blucora, Inc. and changed its name to Avantax, Inc. in January 2023. Avantax, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto. Its platform also offers a range of loyalty solutions, including redemption solutions for various rewards categories comprising merchandise, gift cards, and digital experiences; travel solutions that offer a retail e-commerce booking platform, as well as live-agent booking and servicing; and unified shopping experience. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

