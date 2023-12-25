Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director Sells $1,220,000.00 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at $6,707,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $242.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $244.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.45.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

