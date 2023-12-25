AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in AT&T by 102,614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 822,904,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,529,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,738,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,173,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,198,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

